2 Firefighters Reported Hurt In Lakewood Blaze: Developing

A serious multiple-unit house fire left at least two firefighters injured on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The two-alarm fire broke out about 8:30 a.m. Friday at 544 Davids Court in Lakewood, initial reports said.

Fire was reported shooting through the roof. Video taken by The Lakewood Scoop showed heavy smoke.

An unconfirmed report said one of two firefighters injured was taken to a burn center.

Details were not immediately available from Lakewood police.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.