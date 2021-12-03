Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

2 Firefighters Reported Hurt In Lakewood Blaze: Developing

Jon Craig
Multiple housing units reportedly were destroyed by this fire on Davids Court in Lakewood. Photo courtesy The Lakewood Scoop (TLS)
Multiple housing units reportedly were destroyed by this fire on Davids Court in Lakewood. Photo courtesy The Lakewood Scoop (TLS) Photo Credit: Courtesy: The Lakewood Scoop (TLS)

A serious multiple-unit house fire left at least two firefighters injured on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The two-alarm fire broke out about 8:30 a.m. Friday at 544 Davids Court in Lakewood, initial reports said.

Fire was reported shooting through the roof. Video taken by The Lakewood Scoop showed heavy smoke.

An unconfirmed report said one of two firefighters injured was taken to a burn center.

Details were not immediately available from Lakewood police.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES