New Boomerang Roller Coaster Opens For Summer As Six Flags Great Adventure Celebrates 50 Years

The Jackson Township amusement park will debut THE FLASH: Vertical Velocity when it opens for daily operations on Wednesday, May 23, Six Flags said in a news release. The ride based on the speedy DC Comics superhero is the 15th roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure.

THE FLASH: Vertical Velocity will be North America's first triple-launch super boomerang coaster, sending riders forward and backward at nearly 60 mph. It also includes a 180-degree twisted drop and zero-G roll.

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor New Jersey will also unveil a family-friendly area called Splash Island when the water park opens for the season on Saturday, May 25.

"Featuring over 50 play features, including colorful slides and refreshing waterfalls, Splash Island is sure to entertain kids and parents alike," Six Flags said in its release. "Guests can also indulge in expanded cabana offerings and specialty mixed beverages from Seacrets Distilling Company."

The new luxury camping experience at Savannah Sunset Resort & Spa will open on Friday, June 14. The "glamping" resort will be in the middle of the 350-acre Six Flags Wild Safari, which is home to more than 1,200 animals.

Savannah Sunset will offer 20 suites with "world-class amenities" that can house two to six people. A two-night minimum stay includes admission to all three Six Flags Great Adventure parks, feeding giraffes, and daily breakfast.

Wild Safari, which opened earlier in the season, has its new Safari Base Camp. Guests will be able to experience the immersive Safari Off Road Adventure tour outside of the theme park.

The new additions are part of the 50th-anniversary celebration at Six Flags Great Adventure. The resort has made its largest investment in nearly two decades, also including remodeled stores, upgraded restaurants, and improved parking areas.

The celebration will grow between Memorial Day and Labor Day with character experiences and special entertainment throughout the park. The Dream Street Pathway will allow park fans to buy an anniversary brick at the amusement park's original entrance, along with a keepsake.

You can go on the Six Flags website for the hours of the parks at Six Flags Great Adventure.

