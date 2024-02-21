Savannah Sunset Resort and Spa will open on Friday, June 14, and has begun accepting reservations on its website, according to a news release. The "glamping" resort will be in the middle of the 350-acre Six Flags Wild Safari which is home to more than 1,200 animals.

The retreat will offer 20 suites with "world-class amenities" that can house two to six people. A stay at Savannah Sunet will include admission to all three theme parks at the Six Flags Great Adventure Resort.

Six Flags said guests will be allowed to "choose their own adventure" between taking in relaxing views, having close encounters with animals, exploring the Great Adventure theme park, and cooling off at the Hurricane Harbor water park.

"We are excited to welcome guests this spring to the Savannah Sunset Resort and Spa, where opulence meets the open savannah in the heart of New Jersey,” said Brian Bacica, who's the president of Six Flags Great Adventure. "Our team is planning every detail to create a luxury experience welcoming guests to enjoy the beauty and uniqueness of our resort. Whether you seek relaxation, a family adventure, or a romantic getaway, Savannah Sunset Resort and Spa promises to exceed your expectations."

Guests at Savannah Sunset will also be able to feed giraffes. Daily breakfast is also included with a two-night minimum stay.

Savannah Sunset also has event spaces for gatherings like weddings or corporate retreats. The resort's spa also said it will feature "holistic treatments with expert therapists to promote relaxation and wellness."

Six Flags said Savannah Sunset is part of one of the company's largest investments in almost 20 years. As Great Adventure celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2024, the theme park is also opening its 15th roller coaster in the summer called "THE FLASH: Vertical Velocity".

Six Flags Great Adventure is scheduled to open for the season on Saturday, Mar. 16.

