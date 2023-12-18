Multiple Police Agencies Respond To Large Fight In Toms River

While responding on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 12:45 a.m., officers received further information regarding possible gunshots. Further investigation revealed evidence that shots were fired but no victims were struck.

One male suffered a seizure during the incident and was transported to Community Medical Center by Silverton First Aid.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Toms River Police Department Detective Bureau at dmacrae@trpolice.org or by calling 732-349-0150 x 1323. All information will remain confidential.

Toms River police thanked neighboring police departments in Manchester, Island Heights, Berkeley, South Toms River, Jackson, Brick, Seaside Heights, and Lavallette for assisting at the scene, as well as handling a variety of calls throughout the town during the investigation.

