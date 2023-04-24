Motorcyclist, 28, Killed In Jersey Shore Crash

Roland Same was pronounced dead in the crash on Sunday, April 23 at 3:41 p.m., Manchester Township police said.

Police responded to Pasadena Road near the intersection of Mount Misery Road in the Whiting section of the Township to investigate/

Upon arrival, police observed a 2012 Yamaha FZ8 motorcycle near the wood-line on the grass portion adjacent to the roadway with heavy damage to the entire vehicle.

The investigation revealed that the Yamaha was traveling eastbound on Pasadena Road at a high rate of speed when the rider lost control of the vehicle, was ejected, and struck multiple trees before coming to final rest, police said.

He was transported via ambulance to Community Medical Center where he was ultimately pronounced dead.

Speed and driver error appear to be contributing factors to the crash, police said.

The crash is being investigated by Patrolman Jesse Hoydis and Patrolman Jose Diaz of the department’s Traffic Safety Unit.

