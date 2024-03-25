Quamel Benton, 35, of Farmingdale, was arrested on Friday, Mar. 22, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said in a news release. He was charged with attempted kidnapping, luring, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal sexual contact, two counts of eluding, resisting arrest, and obstruction.

Lakewood police responded to a report of an attempted kidnapping near Forest Park Circle at around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Mar. 21. Officers learned that a man tried to force the girl into a "smaller model" white SUV.

The girl was able to get away from the man and she ran back to her home. The man drove away and police were able to get a description of him and his vehicle.

At around 9 p.m., Toms River police responded to a report of a woman who was sexually assaulted in the Target parking lot on Hooper Avenue. Officers learned that a man approached the woman and "grabbed her in an inappropriate manner" before leaving the parking lot.

Officers spotted the man driving away and chased after him. He "erratically" drove onto the Garden State Parkway North and Toms River police stopped the pursuit.

After obtaining the vehicle's registration number, police identified Benton as the suspect. Officers also learned that he was also wanted in an aggravated assault in Willingboro Township earlier in the day.

Toms River police then received a report of a man who tried to enter a woman's car at around 12:40 a.m. on Friday, Mar. 22. Officers identified Benton as the suspect and he led police on another chase.

Benton lost control of his SUV and crashed into a utility pole near the intersection of Route 70 and Whitesville Road. He tried to run away from the crash but police caught him and he was arrested.

Benton was also charged in Burlington County with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose in the Willingboro incident.

He was held in the Burlington County Jail to await a detention hearing.

