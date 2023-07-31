Man Killed Ex-Wife In Little Egg Harbor Murder-Suicide: Police

Carl Schulz, Jr., 52, is believed to have broken into his ex-wife Kimberly Hoffman's apartment on Whitemarsh Court in Little Egg Harbor, early Saturday, July 29, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

Hoffman called police around 5:10 a.m. saying someone was breaking into her home. Responding officers found her suffering a gunshot wound to her face, and a deceased dog who had also been shot, Billhimer said.

Schulz was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the head, and later died. Authorities said he shot Hoffman and the dog, then turned the gun on himself.

A GoFundMe page launched for Kim's sons had raised more than $23,000 as of Monday, July 31.

"Kim was a remarkable person who touched the lives of many with her kindness, compassion, and infectious smile," it reads. "She had a heart of gold and was always there to lend a helping hand to those in need.

"As a dedicated mother, she poured her love into her two children, making sure they felt safe, loved, and cherished every day."

According to her LinkedIn profile, Kim worked for Seacrest Rehabilitation, a Jersey Shore rehabilitation center. Just two weeks before her death, Kim penned the following post to LinkedIn, demonstrating a genuine care and passion for her work.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.