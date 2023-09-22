Man Assaulted, Robbed In Toms River Restaurant Bathroom; Teenagers Charged: Police

On Sunday, Sept. 17, at approximately 2 a.m., Toms River police were called to a restaurant on Route 37 East for a report of an injured man.

Police did not identify the restaurant.

The 25-year-old male victim told police he had been in the restroom washing his hands when he was assaulted by two males.

The males then allegedly took his car keys and left in his vehicle which was parked in the parking lot, police said. The victim was taken to Community Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

The victim’s vehicle was found in Barnegat by the Barnegat Township Police.

An investigation led to the arrest of Michael Fischkelta, 18, of Barnegat Township and a 17-year-old boy, also from Barnegat, police said.

Fischkelta was charged with robbery, simple assault and theft, and was taken to Ocean County Jail, police said.

Juvenile complaints were filed against the 17-year-old for robbery, aggravated assault and theft, police said. He was processed and released.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.