Lakewood Couple Killed In Parkway Crash With Snowplow

State police said an SUV driven by 29-year-old Eliyahu Naydavoud was heading north on the parkway in Tinton Falls around 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 15.

A snowplow truck was also traveling north and tried to turn into an emergency vehicle U-turn area near mile marker 104.2.

Naydavoud's SUV crashed into the side of the snowplow. He and 30-year-old Raizel Rothenberg were killed in the crash.

According to The Yeshiva World, Naydavoud and Rothenberg were married and traveling to a wedding. Rothenberg was also reportedly nine months pregnant with the couple's first child.

State police continue to investigate the crash.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.