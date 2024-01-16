Mostly Cloudy 55°

SHARE

Lakewood Couple Killed In Parkway Crash With Snowplow

A man and woman from Lakewood were killed after crashing into a snowplow truck on the Garden State Parkway in Monmouth County, authorities said.

New Jersey State Police

New Jersey State Police

Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police
Chris Spiker
Email me Read More Stories

State police said an SUV driven by 29-year-old Eliyahu Naydavoud was heading north on the parkway in Tinton Falls around 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 15. 

A snowplow truck was also traveling north and tried to turn into an emergency vehicle U-turn area near mile marker 104.2.

Naydavoud's SUV crashed into the side of the snowplow. He and 30-year-old Raizel Rothenberg were killed in the crash.

According to The Yeshiva World, Naydavoud and Rothenberg were married and traveling to a wedding. Rothenberg was also reportedly nine months pregnant with the couple's first child.

State police continue to investigate the crash.

to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE