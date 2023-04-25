Jersey Shore Parents Rally Against Gender Identity Books In Elementary School

They're opposed to using picture books to promote transgender ideology and gender identity in the elementary school, according to Pamela Kurt, one of the parents.

Kurt says she has examples of 35 books from the local library to show the school board.

"i believe in free speech. I don't believe in banning books," Kurt said. "But I care about what very young kids are being exposed to."

The school district superintendent was not immediately available for comment.

The meeting is set for 6 p.m. in Frog Pond Elementary School's multimedia room.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.