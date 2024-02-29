Jackson Township Man Uploaded Child Pornography To Internet: Prosecutors

Ricardo Espinoza Gonzalez, 23, of Jackson Township, was charged with possession of child pornography, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer announced in a news release on Thursday, Feb. 29. The investigation began after a tip from the state police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children told the ICAC task force about someone uploading child pornography to the internet. Investigators with the county prosecutor's office identified Espinoza Gonzalez through an IP address at a Jackson Township home.

U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, the county prosecutor's office, Jackson police, and Lakewood police searched Espinoza Gonzalez's home on Wednesday, Feb. 28. Investigators found "several items of child pornography" and Espinoza Gonzalez was arrested.

Espinoza Gonzalez was held at the Ocean County Jail and awaited a detention hearing.

