Jackson Man Pleads Guilty To Assault, Eluding Police

Kevin Valverde-Cruz, 21, of Jackson, pleaded guilty to the charges on Wednesday, July 12, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

On Oct. 18, 2022, detectives from the Lakewood Township Police Department observed a white Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling at a high rate of speed, and attempted a motor vehicle stop, Billhimer said.

The operator of the vehicle failed to stop and the pursuit was ultimately terminated on the Garden State Parkway due to public safety concerns, he said.

Later that evening, the same vehicle — confirmed by the vehicle’s New Jersey registration number from the first encounter — was located on the shoulder of the westbound lane of Central Avenue in Lakewood, the prosecutor said.

The operator of the vehicle did not comply with the detectives' commands, put the vehicle in reverse, and struck the detectives’ vehicle, Billhimer said.

The operator of the vehicle abruptly turned back into the roadway — almost striking the detectives — and fled the area, Billhimer said.

An investigation determined that Valverde-Cruz was the operator of the Jeep Grand Cherokee on Oct. 18, 2022, Billhimer said.

On Jan. 10 of this year, the Ocean County Regional SWAT made a warranted search on Valverde-Cruz’s residence in Jackson Township.

Valverde-Cruz was taken into custody without incident, and processed at Lakewood Township Police Headquarters.

The white Jeep Grand Cherokee was also located at the residence in Jackson Township.

Valverde-Cruz was taken to the Ocean County Jail, and subsequently released as a result of New Jersey Bail Reform.

