Here's How Lanoka Harbor Walmart Self-Checkout Employee Christmas Party Turned Out

Andrew Delgado pitched the "Walmart Self Checkout Employee Christmas Party" in Lanoka Harbor as a joke.

But when thousands expressed interest, he turned it into something real: A toy drive.

The event was held at the Lacey Elks Lodge on Friday, Dec. 15.

Hundreds of toys and donations poured in, and were delivered a week later.

"Well, our journey has finally reached the official end," Delgado wrote on Dec. 22 after dropping off the last of the deliveries to the Popcorn Park Zoo and Lacey Food Bank.

"What an interesting experience this has been. To think, this all started because some receipt checker at Walmart annoyed TF outta me. 🤣"

Delgado estimates nearly 1,000 families benefited this year.

"Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, Happy New Year, and goodnight. 🙏🏻"

The kicker? "I don’t actually hate self checkout. Lmao," Delgado said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.