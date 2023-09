The incident began at about 2:55 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12 about 200 yards off the O Street Beach, Seaside Park police said.

The man drifted toward Stockton Avenue when he was secured by the Good Samaritan. The water rescue team brought him to shore on a jet ski, police said.

The man was reportedly stable and hospitalized.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.