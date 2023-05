Manchester Township police seek the public's assistance locating Daniela Iriarte.

Daniela was last seen on Saturday. May 20, in Toms River, police said.

She was wearing blue jeans with rips in them and a white shirt with colored spots.

Daniela may be in Manchester or Toms River, police said.

Anyone with information regarding Daniela’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Manchester Township Police Department at 732-657-6111.

