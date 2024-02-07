'Game Changer' Road Expansion Project Moves Forward In Jackson Township

South New Prospect Road in Jackson will get major upgrades to improve traffic flow and safety, township officials announced on Wednesday, Feb. 7. The county has agreed to move forward with a plan to add an extra southbound lane on the two-lane road.

The township said South New Prospect Road has become one of Jackson's busiest roads in the past decade. The road connects Howell and Lakewood to County Line Road.

The road is also important in the northeast part of Jackson around the Brookwood developments.

"'This is a game changer for the quality of life of both residents and commuters and will help increase the safety of all,'' said township council member Mordechai Burnstein.

Township leaders met last week with Ocean County's commissioner and other county officials to discuss the project. The township didn't give a timeline for construction.

Mayor Michael Reina said the township plans to follow up with county officials "over the coming weeks" about other planned road projects.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.