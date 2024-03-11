Firefighter Injured, House Destroyed By Fire In Toms River

Crews responded to the fire at a home on Bergen Avenue at around 2:04 p.m. on Saturday, Mar. 11, the Toms River Bureau of Fire Prevention said in a news release. The fire was on the second floor of the house.

A firefighter suffered a minor injury when falling at the fire scene. The firefighter was brought to the hospital to be evaluated.

Everyone inside the home got out of the building uninjured. The Red Cross said it was helping a family of three with housing and other immediate needs.

Two cats were thought to have been missing but they were found alive in the home. Their owner brought them to a veterinarian as a precaution.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames and remained on the scene for about 90 minutes. The home was ruled as an unsafe structure by the township's building department.

Toms River police and the fire prevention bureau are investigating the cause of the fire.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.