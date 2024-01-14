Fatal Hit-Run: Vehicle In Route 35 Crash Sought

The 1998-2001 Ford Explorer struck a female pedestrian in the shoulder of Route 35 south and Bay Avenue in Brick Township around 9:15 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Brick Township Chief of Police David Forrester said.

The victim was taken to Hackensack Meridian Ocean University Medical Center in Brick Township, where she was pronounced dead.

The vehicle in question will likely have front passenger side damage and a broken front passenger side headlight.

Anyone in possession of information regarding this incident is urged to contact Detective Anthony Carrington of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027, extension 3257, or Patrolman Scott Mesmer of the Brick Township Police Department at 732-262-1100

