E-Bike Rider Killed By Two Cars After Falling In Manchester Township: Police

Joseph Slover, 54, of Whiting, was killed in the crash on Route 530 on Monday, Feb. 26, the Manchester Township Police Department said in a news release. Officers arrived at the scene near Whiting Memorial Park at around 6:55 p.m.

Police found Slover lying in the west lane of Route 530 about a quarter-mile east of Crestwood Parkway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said Slover fell off the e-bike and onto the pavement when he was hit by a gold 2004 Ford Taurus that was also traveling west. A green 2008 Nissan Sentra driving behind the Ford then struck Slover.

The 28-year-old man from Whiting who drove the Ford and the 70-year-old man who drove the Nissan were not injured. Both drivers were traveling alone and their cars had minor damage.

The investigation is ongoing but police said the crash appears to be caused by Slover's error and low light conditions.

