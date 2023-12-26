William Andujar, 52, of Whiting, on Monday, Dec. 18 pleaded guilty before Superior Court Judge Kimarie Rahill to aggravated assault and driving under the influence of alcohol, in connection with the Nov. 2, 2020 crash in Berkeley Township, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

Andujar was heading west in a 2010 Honda CRV when he struck a 2003 Hyundai Elantra operated by a 44-year-old South Toms River woman, around 7 p.m. on West Pinewald Keswick Road, Billhimer said.

The impact forced both vehicles off the roadway into a wooded area. The other motorist was flown to Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune for treatment of her injuries, which authorities say she's still recovering from.

Andujar was also transported to Jersey Shore Medical Center following the crash, and a search warrant was obtained for a draw of his blood. Laboratory results from the blood draw, received by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office on Nov. 23, 2020, indicated that Andujar had a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) of .18 percent at the time his blood was drawn.

In the State of New Jersey, a driver is presumed to be over the legal limit for purposes of alcohol consumption where his/her BAC is .08 or greater. The laboratory results also revealed a significant quantity of Methadone in Andujar’s system.

On Nov. 24, 2020, Andujar was arrested and charged with assault by auto, while the additional charge of Aggravated Assault was filed on Dec. 8, 2020, as a result of further developments in the investigation. Andujar has been lodged in the Ocean County Jail since his arrest.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.