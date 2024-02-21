Dealer Charged After Fentanyl, Heroin Mix Killed Berkeley Township Man: Prosecutors

James Liu, 30, of Ocean Township, was charged with strict liability drug-induced death, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer announced in a news release on Wednesday, Feb. 21. The charges come after a 33-year-old Berkeley Township man died of an overdose on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Berkeley Township police responded to a report of an unresponsive man. When officers arrived, they found he was already dead and investigators said Liu sold him the lethal mix of heroin and fentanyl.

Detectives began surveillance on Liu on Thursday, Dec. 28. They saw him driving near his home and they arrested him after a traffic stop.

Liu was initially charged with possession of heroin/fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of heroin/fentanyl, and possession of crack cocaine. He was given the charges by a summons.

The victim's toxicology report confirmed fentanyl was in his system. It was listed as his cause of death by the county medical examiner's office.

Liu was charged with strict liability drug-induced death on Thursday, Feb. 15 and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He surrendered to Berkeley Township police on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

Liu was held at the Ocean County Jail.

