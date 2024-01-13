Partly Cloudy and Breezy 59°

Caught In The Act: Arsonist Torches Neighbor's Home 3X In Little Egg Harbor, Prosecutor Says

A 36-year-old man has been accused of setting three separate fires at his next door neighbor's home in Ocean County, authorities said.

Steven Johnson

Steven Johnson

Photo Credit: Ocean County Jail
Cecilia Levine
Steven Johnson, of Little Egg Harbor, was ultimately caught hopping a fence to get to his neighbor's home on Revolutionary Road around 1 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Little Egg Harbor Township Chief of Police James Hawkins said.

Authorities had been conducting surveillance on the home as fires had broken out there on Jan. 6 and Jan. 10, Hawkins and Billhimer said.

Johnson poured a liquid on the attached deck of the home and then lit an object on fire, then dropped it on the home's deck, police said. Johnson left the premises and returned home, as officers put out the fire. 

Then, they went over to Johnson's home and arrested him without incident.

Further investigation found that Johnson was responsible for all three fires at the Revolutionary Road home, the prosecutor said. He was taken to the Ocean County Jail, where he remains pending a detention hearing.

