Popular Jersey Shore Taco Spot Opening 5th Location

Taco-bout good news: A tasty Jersey Shore taco spot is opening its fifth location.

Taco-tastic, which opened in Toms River in 2017, is bringing a new location to Brick Township.

Store officials tell Daily Voice the new location will be in Red Lion Plaza.

The family-owned restaurant offers make-your-own authentic Mexican meals. The menu boasts a wide variety of tacos, with nearly every meat option you could want from a taqueria, burritos and burrito bowls, tamales, fajitas, empanadas, nachos and more.

In addition to the new Brick location, Taco-tastic has two stores in Toms River, one store in Lanoka Harbor and a seasonal location in Seaside Heights.

No word yet on an opening date.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.