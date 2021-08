A popular Jersey Shore barbecue joint has closed its doors.

Big Barlow's BBQ in Barnegat announced earlier this month that Aug. 21 would be its last day in business.

We want to thank everyone for their support over the last 2.5 years! We have had some great moments and some low... Posted by Big Barlow’s BBQ on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Big Barlow's opened as a food truck in 2018 and has been operating out of a Main Street storefront for the last two years.

Owner Chris Barlow says catering will still be available.

