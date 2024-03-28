Joseph Asfor, 45, of Berkeley Township, was charged on Wednesday, Mar. 27 with possession of child pornography and obstruction of justice. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer announced the charges in a news release on Thursday, Mar. 28.

The high-tech crime unit for the county prosecutor's office identified an IP address that was uploading pictures of child pornography to the internet. It was linked to a Berkeley Township home and Asfor was identified as the person uploading the photos.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations helped Ocean County investigators and Berkeley Township police execute a search warrant on Asfor's home.

"Asfor agreed to speak with detectives outside the residence," the county prosecutor's office said in its news release. "Once outside, Asfor began to act erratically and detectives feared for his safety. As such, Asfor was taken into custody and transported to Berkeley Township Police Headquarters."

Investigators found several items of child pornography on Asfor's cell phone. He was arrested at Berkeley Township police headquarters.

Asfor was held in the Ocean County Jail to await a detention hearing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.