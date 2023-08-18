Fair 77°

Beloved 'BooBoo' Bear Dies At Jersey Shore Zoo

Popcorn Park Animal Rescue in Ocean County announced the passing of its black bear BooBoo.

BooBoo Photo Credit: Popcorn Park Animal Refuge via Facebook
Jon Craig
She died on July 27.

"It is with heavy hearts we inform you all of BooBoo the bear's passing," the zoo announced at Facebook. "At 27 years of age she lived a very fulfilling life, surrounded by all who loved her dearly."

"Her passing has left us all heartbroken but we are so honored to have provided her sanctuary for the past 25 years," the zoo said.

As she spent her days swimming in the water, munching on peanuts, and snoozing in the sunshine, her story touched countless of lives about the importance of protecting, preserving, and coexisting with wildlife, the zoo said.

"BooBoo will forever hold a special place in our hearts and her memory will live on in the work we do."

