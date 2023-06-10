Bayville Garbage Truck Driver Ejected, Killed In Parkway Crash

Bayville resident David Mello, Jr., 56, was heading south in a Peterbilt 320 garbage truck when he ran off the road to the right near milepost 82.8 in Toms River, around 1:20 p.m. Friday, June 9, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.

The truck struck multiple trees, sometime during which Mello was ejected, Curry said. Mello was pronounced dead at the scene.

The southbound lanes remained open during the investigation but heavy traffic resulted. The crash remains under investigation.

