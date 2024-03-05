When Will Sun Come Out? Northeast Facing Three Rounds Of 'Soaking Rain'

The Northeast is facing several days of rain before sunny skies return, forecasters say.

"Three storms will swing through the eastern United States into this weekend, delivering soaking rain that may lead to disruptions in outdoor activities despite the mild weather pattern," AccuWeather said.

Rain is expected all day Tuesday, March 5, with temperatures hitting a high near 50. Wednesday could be dry but cloudy in the morning with a chance of rain again after 2 p.m., the National Weather Service says.

Thursday, March 7 will be mostly rainy again with highs near 50.

Finally, another spring-like day is expected Friday, March 7, which will be sunny with a high near 55. Soak it up while you can, though, because it's only more rain after that.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.