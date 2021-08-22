Tracking Henri: Parts Of NJ Evacuated By Torrential Rain, Storm Surges Expected

Henri was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm Sunday morning, with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph hour with higher gusts, the National Weather Service announced.

Still, parts of New Jersey were evacuated due to rain that poured down as the storm approached New England, according to the NWS.

Water rescue teams were called to Main Street and Willow Street in Helmetta due to areas of homes in need of evacuations, developing police reports say.

The torrential rain was mainly focused on parts of Central Jersey such as Middlesex and Mercer counties -- with between 4 and 8 inches reported as of 9:12 a.m., the National Weather Service reports.

As of 5 a.m., the center of Henri was about 80 miles south of Long Island moving north at 18 mph.

7:00 AM EDT Tropical Storm #Henri Update: Tropical storm conditions continue to spread across portions of southern New England https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/citqF6dsNO — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 22, 2021

The threat for heavy rain is expected to shift back into North Jersey and East Central Pennsylvania in the afternoon.

Several areas saw major flooding, trapping cars in roadways Saturday evening into Sunday morning.

Tropical storm force winds remain possible for Middlesex and Monmouth counties, but the chance was decreasing, the NWS said.

Parts of the state could see as much as 10 inches of rain come Monday morning.

Click here for Sunday morning's briefing from the NWS.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.