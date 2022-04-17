Post-Easter Nor'easter? Brace For Freezing Temps, Wintry Mix

A post-Easter Nor'easter could dump snow on parts of the region this week as winter clings on for dear life, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

The projected time frame for the storm is from early Monday evening, April 18 until around midday on Tuesday, April 19.

Rain and thunderstorms were likely in New Jersey, Maryland and the Philadelphia region, save for a wintry mix including snow in much of Central PA, forecasters say.

Easter Sunday, April 17 will be mostly sunny and brisk with a high temperature only in the upper 40s, according to the National Weather Service.

Freeze watches and frost advisories were in effect for much of the region, expected to see temps fall into the teens come Sunday evening.

Clouds will increase on Monday, April 18 and the high temperature will be in the low 50s.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.