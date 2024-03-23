Update: Six Injured In Overnight Route 4 Crash, Investigation Continues

Two SUVs appeared to have collided head-on when police found them on the highway's westbound side near Paramus Road shortly before 2:30 a.m. Saturday, March 23.

One of the vehicles was facing the wrong way.

Firefighters extricated two victims from one SUV and one from the other. All six victims were taken to area hospitals.

"The initial assessment revealed that several individuals sustained serious bodily injuries," Paramus Police Chief Robert Guidetti said.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella confirmed the crash but didn't say whether it was the prospect of fatal injuries or possible criminality that prompted the involvement of his Major Crimes Unit's Fatal Accident Investigation Team.

Numerous police, firefighters and EMS members were at the scene.

