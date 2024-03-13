Update: Hackensack Man Charged With Murder Of Paterson Woman, 22, Gunned Down Outside Her Home

Ex-con Christopher Thomas, 26, of Hackensack was charged with murder and weapons offenses, as well as with conspiracy, for his role in gunning down Mary “Tink” Taylor on Oct. 1, 2023 outside a bar across from the apartment building where she lived with her mom.

Five men jumped into a car that sped off following the shooting shortly before 9:30 p.m. in the city’s Great Falls Historic District, witnesses told investigators.

It wasn’t clear how many fired.

A Paterson patrol officer began to pursue the getaway car but then pulled back under what then was a directive from superiors that restricted pursuits amid a state takeover of the department.

The mortally wounded Taylor was taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead hours later.

Thomas was arrested on March 13, which Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Department Officer-In-Charge Isa Abbassi announced a short time later.

“Today we remember the tragedy of October 1, 2023 when Mary Taylor lost her life to gun violence,” Paterson police wrote in a social media post. “We also recognize the tireless work of our detectives who arrested a suspect and charged him with the crime, bringing closure to this case, this family, and this city.

"While others talked, investigators kept their heads down and did the work.”

So far Thomas is the only person charged in her murder, which leaves the case far from over based on statements from the pursuing officer and other witnesses.

Authorities haven’t yet shared what they suspect was the motive, although family members said there was bad blood between Taylor and both Thomas and his girlfriend.

