The Valley Hospital Has Opening Date For New Paramus Campus

After more than 70 years in Ridgewood, The Valley Hospital will relocate to Paramus in April.

Patients from the Ridgewood facility will be moved to the Paramus location on Sunday, April 14, at which point the hospital will open its doors to emergency and inpatient care.

Located at Winters Drive, the state-of-the-art hospital has 370 beds, single-patient rooms, an expanded emergency department, larger operating rooms, park-like grounds, and the latest technology.

Gov. Phil Murphy was among the state and local officials who converged on the 40-acre health and wellness campus on Friday, March 22, for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“Today marks the culmination of a vision Valley has long had to offer our community the most technologically advanced, beautifully designed and constructed, sustainable, patient-friendly facility,” said Audrey Meyers, Chief Executive Officer for Valley Health System.

“Today, Valley ensures its future as the healthcare system of choice for our region. It is a great privilege to cut this ribbon, knowing that all those who come through our doors beginning April 14 will continue to be well served by Valley’s compassionate staff in this outstanding facility for generations to come.”

