Tardy Rochelle Park Hotel Guest Busted With Cocaine, Pills, Knife: Police

Police responding to a call of a guest not leaving by checkout time at the Ramada by Wyndham Hotel on West Passaic Street found Anwar Mnawer, 33, of the Bronx disoriented shortly after 1 p.m. Monday, March 18, Capt. James M. DePreta said.

“In plain view inside the room, officers observed a large folding knife, prescription pills, a baggie containing a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine, and miscellaneous drug paraphernalia,” the captain said.

Mnawer was also carrying $3,000 or so in drug sale proceeds, which was seized for forfeiture, he said.

Police charged him with various drug and weapons offenses, as well as money laundering.

Mnawer, who records show has prior arrests in North Jersey and New York, remained held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court.

