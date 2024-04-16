Dumont Man Seized After SWAT Standoff Following Series Of Threatening Messages, Chief Says

Michael D. Tolan, 49, was upset by two motor vehicle summonses he received on Saturday, April 13, Dumont Police Chief Brian Joyce said.

He then contacted Dumont Municipal Court and left nine voicemails “voicemails threatening to do harm to former and current members of the Dumont Police Department,” the chief said.

A Bergen County Regional SWAT team and Cresskill police joined their Dumont colleagues at Tolan’s Magnolia Avenue home on Saturday.

“After a brief standoff, Mr. Tolan agreed to surrender and exited his residence without incident,” Joyce said.

Dumont police charged Tolan with making terroristic threats.

Then they sent him to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center for a psychiatric evaluation before a transfer to the county jail.

It wasn’t Tolan’s first clash with law enforcement. He was charged with assaulting police in Oradell in 2006, records show.

Joyce commended his officers for peacefully resolving an incident that “could have easily had a negative outcome.”

He also thanked the SWAT team and Cresskill police for their assistance.

