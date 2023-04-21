Fair 67°

Suspect In Bludgeoning Deaths Of Roselle Mom, Daughter Captured In MD

A 44-year-old man who police say had been wanted for bludgeoning a mother and her 9-year-old daughter to death in Roselle was arrested in Maryland.

Keisha and Kelsey Morrison were bludgeoned to death at their Roselle home, loved ones and authorities say. Photo Credit: Kmichelle Williams Facebook/Kyle Mazza UNF News
by Zak Failla & Cecilia Levine

Everoy Morrison was captured when authorities spotted the 2019 silver BMW 750 with New Jersey tags, that had been reported stolen, on Wednesday, April 19, Maryland State Police said.

While Morrison was being charged with vehicle theft, Maryland State Police were notified of a Roselle homicide in which Keisha Morrison and her 9-year-old daughter had killed, according to state police.

Morrison was taken into custody and was being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center pending his extradition back to New Jersey, where he may possibly face additional charges.

