Suspect In Bludgeoning Deaths Of Roselle Mom, Daughter Captured In MD

Everoy Morrison was captured when authorities spotted the 2019 silver BMW 750 with New Jersey tags, that had been reported stolen, on Wednesday, April 19, Maryland State Police said.

While Morrison was being charged with vehicle theft, Maryland State Police were notified of a Roselle homicide in which Keisha Morrison and her 9-year-old daughter had killed, according to state police.

Morrison was taken into custody and was being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center pending his extradition back to New Jersey, where he may possibly face additional charges.

