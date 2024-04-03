Light Rain Fog/Mist 41°

Sticky-Fingered Traveler Prompts Warning In Bergen

A traveler from out of state wrought some havoc in the Pascack Valley before moving on, authorities said.

Mircea Catalin Petrovici, 26, of Rancho Cucamonga, CA, is wanted by several North Jersey police departments, including those in Hillsdale, Emerson, Closter and South Plainfield.

Photo Credit: BACKGROUND: NJ TRANSIT PD / INSET: Closter PD
A wallet that a customer left in a cart at the Shop Rite in Hillsdale disappeared along with multiple credit cards, ID and cash, Police Chief Sean Smith said.

Soon after, the thief tried using a Discover card to make a $2,598.98 purchase at an Apple store in Nanuet (Rockland County), NY.

Seen in surveillance footage from the store was Petrovici, authorities said.

He was wearing the same clothing as police said he wore during a pickpocket theft in Emerson last month.

Authorities didn’t have a photo available.

They urged citizens to protect their valuables and not take any unnecessary risks with spring coming and the anticipated increase in traveling thieves in the area.SEE: 'I Love You, Goodbye': Romanian Traveler Caught, GF Gone After Pickpocketing Bust: Montvale PD

