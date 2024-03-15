Stabbing AT American Dream: Video Posted, Secaucus Man Arrested

It's believed that two men tried to grab him in the cellphone video recorded from a level above the confrontation at the mall in East Rutherford shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 12.

The bare-chested assailant pulls the shirt over one man's head and knees him in the face before going after the second.

HudPost posted the video on X.

New Jersey State Police troopers responded to a report of a stabbing near the JD Sports store, NJSP Sgt. Charles Marchan said.

They found a stabbed victim with blood on his hands, face, and clothing, the sergeant said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

The troopers, meanwhile, seized William G. Gabel, 33.

They charged Gabel with attempted murder, aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, resisting arrest, and simple assault, Marchan said.

The 5-foot-10-inch, 270-pound Gabel sustained some injuries of his own.

He remained in custody at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus on Friday, March 15, records show.

