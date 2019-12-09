NY Jet Le'Veon Bell Bowled In Boonton After Being Ruled Out With Flu

New York Jet Le'Veon Bell couldn't make it to the field this weekend, but he did make it to the lanes.

Boonton Lanes, to be exact.

The running back was sent home Friday and was ruled out of Sunday's game at MetLife Stadium when the Jets beat the Dolphins 22-21 because of the flu, the New York Post reports.

Bell also missed Saturday's team walk-through, but was spotted later that night wearing orange leather pants at Myrtle Avenue bowling alley from around 10:30 p.m. to close at 1 a.m.

It is unclear if Bell will face internal discipline for his Saturday night outing. The Jets declined comment to the New York Post surrounding the incident.

Twitter users trolled the athlete for the excursion.

Twitter users trolled NY Jet Le'Veon Bell after he went bowling in Boonton while ruled out with the flu. Twitter

