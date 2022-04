A boys high school lacrosse player was flown to a local hospital with a head injury during a game Saturday, April 23, NJ Advance Media reports.

The North Hunterdon High School varsity player was struck in the head during a home game against Ridge High School around 10 a.m., the outlet said.

The game was postponed as the athlete was taken to Morristown Medical Center.

