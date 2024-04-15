'Vibrant Spirit': Hit-And-Run Death Of Ridgefield Teen Leaves 'Profound Void' In 2 Communities

Serenity Law was struck at the intersection of Shaler Boulevard and Edgewater Avenue in Ridgefield shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 14, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

She was pronounced dead at Hackensack University Medical Center a short time later, the prosecutor said.

Although word was that a vehicle was impounded and a driver taken into custody, Musella said members of his Fatal Accident Investigations Unit were still working the case with Ridgefield police.

"So devastated to hear the news of Serenity’s passing," wrote Ashley Barbosa. "I was able to meet her as I was one of her little brother’s teachers. I will never forget how funny, beautiful and fierce Serenity was, but most of all her love and dedication to her little brother. May she rest in peace."

A GoFundMe campaign was launched for Serenity's dad, Cordero Law, who works for the Clifton School District Maintenance Department of the Clifton School District, and his family.

"Known for her vibrant spirit, Serenity's untimely departure has created a profound void," Clifton Schools Supt. Danny A. Robertozzi wrote in a letter to the community late Monday afternoon.

"During this extremely difficult time, we are rallying around Cordero and his family to support them emotionally and financially," the superintendent noted. "A GoFundMe campaign has been established to help with the family's expenses."

You can contribute here: Supporting Cordero: Honoring Serenity's Memory

"Every little bit helps," Robertozzi wrote, "and your support would mean the world to the Law family. Thank you for your kindness and solidarity."

