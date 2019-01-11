GoFundMe Started For Union Football Player In Coma Following Injury

A fundraiser has been started to help a Union High School varsity football player who suffered a serious injury in a game Oct. 25.

Kofi Ansah, a senior, was in the game against Bridgewater-Raritan when he suffered a lacerated spleen. He has been in a medically induced coma since Saturday, according to a GoFundMe campaign started on his behalf.

Although the lifelong Union resident's condition is serious, he is improving, the campaign's organizer said.

"The recovery process for Kofi has been long and full of highs and lows. His health is moving in a positive direction. Doctors are happy with the progress he has made over the last week," Meg Berry wrote.

To contribute, click here.

