Brady To Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sports Radio Host Says

Tom Brady is signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday, sports talk-radio host Colin Cowherd reported Tuesday afternoon.

After six Super Bowl wins in 20 years with the New England Patriots, the future Hall of Famer announced Tuesday morning that he wasn't re-resigning with them.

Pundits on Monday speculated that the only true destination the "GOAT" could end up if he left was in Tampa Bay.

“I have somebody telling me this morning – this is very interesting – this is not a football source, it's an icon source, it is somebody in Tom’s stratosphere who knows Tom and is a famous person," Cowherd said on his radio show, "The Herd," on Fox Sports Radio and Fox Sports 1 . "And he says Tampa.

"That’s what he’s telling me.”

Brady, 42, is following one of the more disappointing season in recent Patriots history.

He threw for fewer yards and TDs in 2019 than he had in several previous seasons.

All of that, of course, raises questions about how he'll do with coach Bruce Arians and the Bucs' talented wide receivers, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

The Bucs ranked 30th out of 32 teams in attendance for in 2019 season, officially filling less than 80% of seats at Raymond James Stadium.

That likely will change if Cowherd is correct.

