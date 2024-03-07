Solar Eclipse Will Close NJ School Early

Livingston Public Schools Superintendent Matthew Block announced in a letter to parents on Wednesday, March 6, that on Monday, April 8, the elementary and high school will dismiss at noon while the middle schools will dismiss at 12:45 p.m.

The solar eclipse will be occurring at 3 p.m. and Block said they are concerned unsupervised children might be drawn to look at the eclipse, damaging their eyes. Concerns over driving during the eclipse also factored into the early dismissal, Block said.

All outdoor activities that day will be halted from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Block said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.