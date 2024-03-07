Overcast 53°

Sedan Slides Off Rain-Slicked Route 17

A 22-year-old driver escaped injury when his sedan ran off Route 17 and into the woods during a rainstorm, authorities said.

The driver was headed south on Route 17 when his Honda Civic slid off the road at the Hollywood Avenue exit in Ho-Ho-Kus shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 6.

 Photo Credit: CONTRIBUTED
The Bronx motorist was headed south when his Honda Civic slid off the road at the Hollywood Avenue exit in Ho-Ho-Kus shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, Police Capt. Greg McBain said.

Bad weather conditions were to blame, the captain said.

The driver refused further medical attention after being examined at the scene, he said.

Firefighters responded along with borough police and EMS.

