Sedan Slides Off Rain-Slicked Route 17

The Bronx motorist was headed south when his Honda Civic slid off the road at the Hollywood Avenue exit in Ho-Ho-Kus shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, Police Capt. Greg McBain said.

Bad weather conditions were to blame, the captain said.

The driver refused further medical attention after being examined at the scene, he said.

Firefighters responded along with borough police and EMS.

