PA High School Principal Had Years-Long Sexual Relationship With Male Student, Police Say

A high school principal from Pennsylvania was arrested on accusations he had a years-long sexual relationship with a student who viewed him as "an older brother," police said.

Roger Freed, principal of the Williamsport Area High School, began a relationship with the then-middle school student in 2015, which turned sexual two years later, the NY Post reports.

The pair became close when the victim's brother died of brain cancer, and the abuse continued into the victim's college tenure, NBC News says citing PA State Police. The victim said he felt like he and Freed were "bros" and could talk about anything, including his own sexuality, NBC says.

Their relationship became sexual in 2017, and Freed asked the boy to promise not to tell anyone, The Post says. The victim, however, said he felt an overwhelming amount of guilt. The relationship continued up until a few months ago, authorities said.

Freed was arrested on nearly 30 felony charges Friday, June 24.

"The arrest of Roger Freed should serve as a reminder that regardless of status or influence, the voices of abused children will not fall on deaf ears by any Lycoming County Law Enforcement Agency," county officials and state police said.

