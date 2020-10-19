COVID-19: 5 Cases Close Regional Bergen County High School

A regional high school in Bergen County has switched to remote learning for two weeks after five COVID-19 tests came back positive.

Over the weekend, three individuals at Ramapo High School in Franklin Lakes tested positive for the virus, Interim Superintendent Bruce Watson said in a joint release with Ramapo HS and Indian Hills HS principals.

Ramapo HS will hold classes remotely for the next two weeks out of an abundance of caution, Watson said.

"It has been determined that these five known cases have had an impact on our school community and resulted in a significant number of families, students, and staff having to quarantine," said Watson, whose district services students from Franklin Lakes, Oakland and Wyckoff.

"We strongly believe that doing so will provide us with the best chance to preserve as much of the in-person school year and related activities as possible."

Hybrid learning at Ramapo is expected to resume Oct. 30. All extracurricular activities and sports were postponed until Oct. 31. Classes at Indian Hills will continue to be held in-person.

"You can expect continued communication from the school district as information becomes available," Watson said.

"Please know we support and care about you and your families, and the health and well-being of your children and loved ones are of the highest priority."

Glen Rock, Pascack Valley Regional and Pascack Hills high schools were the latest Bergen County schools to go remote due to COVID-19 cases.

