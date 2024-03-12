Fair 63°

Runaway Boy, 2, Wanders Naked Into Paramus Pizzeria

A 2-year-old boy was reunited with his mother after he walked naked into a Paramus pizzeria around noontime Tuesday, authorities said.

Photo Credit: GoogleMaps Street View / Boyd Loving (inset)
Jerry DeMarco
Community Policing Officer Lou Cardone obtained pertinent information and listed the child on his department's disabled resident ID program shortly after he turned up at La Bella Roma on North Farview Avenue just off Route 17 around 12:30 p.m. March 12, Paramus Police Chief Robert Guidetti said.

The mom, who showed up nearly an hour later, told responding officers that she was preparing the boy for a bath when he bolted out the front door, the chief said.

"No charges were filed at this time," Guidetti said.

Police did, however, notify the state Division of Child Protection & Permanency.

