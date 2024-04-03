Light Rain Fog/Mist 41°

'Extremely Difficult' Extrication Ends With Firefighters Freeing Trapped Driver Off Route 17

HEROES: Waldwick firefighters completed what authorities called an "extremely difficult operation" by freeing a driver whose sedan had crashed in a wooded area off rain-slicked Route 17.

The BMW sedan careened off southbound Route 17 at the Sheridan Avenue exit on Wednesday, April 3.

 Photo Credit: WALDWICK FIRE DEPT
Jerry DeMarco
The BMW crashed partially down an embankment at the particularly troublesome Sheridan Avenue ramp off the southbound highway around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 3.

The single-vehicle collision heavily entrapped the driver, responders said.

Waldwick's finest (Rescue 642 and Squad 633) had to contend with the elements, mud on the slope and a heavily damaged vehicle.

They safely extricated the driver, who was hospitalized with injuries that responders said didn't initially appear life-threatening.

CityWide Towing removed the vehicle.

