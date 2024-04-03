'Extremely Difficult' Extrication Ends With Firefighters Freeing Trapped Driver Off Route 17

The BMW crashed partially down an embankment at the particularly troublesome Sheridan Avenue ramp off the southbound highway around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 3.

The single-vehicle collision heavily entrapped the driver, responders said.

Waldwick's finest (Rescue 642 and Squad 633) had to contend with the elements, mud on the slope and a heavily damaged vehicle.

They safely extricated the driver, who was hospitalized with injuries that responders said didn't initially appear life-threatening.

CityWide Towing removed the vehicle.

