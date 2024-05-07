Motorcyclist Ejected In Rear-End Route 17 Crash (Update)

The May 7 morning rush was well underway when the motorcyclist rammed the other vehicle from behind just south of the busy Franklin Avenue intersection around 7:30 a.m.

He was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening, Hasbrouck Heights Police Lt. John Behr said.A lane of traffic was able to pass, while two remained closed, as the scene was cleared and an investigation begun.Holy Name Medical Center BLS, Hackensack University Medical Center ALS and borough police and firefighters responded. Port Authority police assisted with traffic.

Summons will depend on the outcome of an investigation into the cause of the crash.

